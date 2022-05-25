(Bloomberg) -- US Representative Mo Brooks won a place in the June 21 Republican run-off primary for an open US Senate seat in Alabama with Katie Boyd Britt, despite losing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race.

Brooks garnered about 29% of the vote to place second behind Britt, the former head of the Business Council of Alabama and former chief of staff for retiring Senator Richard Shelby, who got about 45% according to the Associated Press. Military veteran Mike Durant trailed with 23.3% of the vote. Alabama requires a runoff with the top two finishers if no candidate reaches 50%. That’s scheduled to be held on June 21.

“Two months ago, the experts declared our campaign dead in the water,” Brooks said in a statement. “Today? Call me Lazarus! Back from the dead, resurrected by Alabama citizens.”

Trump endorsed Brooks in April 2021, citing his willingness to fight for his “America First” agenda after Brooks helped lead the Jan. 6, 2021, challenge of Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and was a prominent speaker at a rally in Washington before Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

But in March, with Brooks languishing in the polls, Trump rescinded that endorsement. The former president blamed Brooks making “a horrible mistake” when he called for moving on from the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s false claims that it was rigged. Trump said he would be making a new endorsement in the race “in the near future” but never did.

Brooks, 68, said at the time that while he was disappointed in Trump’s decision, he is “the only proven America First candidate” in the race and “the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted.” Brooks said Trump asked him to rescind the 2020 election, immediately remove Biden and put him back in the White House and that he told the former president that couldn’t be done.

The Club For Growth PAC stood by its support for Brooks after Trump rescinded his endorsement. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Texas Senator Ted Cruz also backed Brooks, and Cruz campaigned with him in Alabama on Monday.

Shelby, 88, a six-term senator, announced last year he would retire when his term ends. It’s one of five open Republican Senate seats this year as the GOP seeks to retake control of the chamber now deadlocked at 50-50 with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. Shelby is backing Britt to replace him.

