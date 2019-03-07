(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

Winter is coming. Actually, it’s pretty much always winter for new ETFs. And on this Game of Thrones-inspired episode of Trillions, Joel and Eric look at two products that have managed to survive the brutal fee wars with their unique approaches: the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), which screens for "wide moat" companies, and the Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA), which tracks industrial shipping companies. VanEck's Brandon Rakszawski and Invesco's Nick Kalivas join Joel (a big GoT fan) and Eric (who's never seen an episode) to discuss the ETFs' strategies, fees, and performance -- as well as the upcoming final season of the hit show. Oh, and did we mention the dragon cameo?

