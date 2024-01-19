(Bloomberg) -- Kaspi.kz’s US shares gained 4.3% after the Kazakhstan mobile app company’s investors raised more than $1 billion in an upsized initial public offering, the world’s biggest listing since October.

The American depositary shares, which were trading below their IPO price until the final minute of their New York debut Friday, closed at $95.97, giving the company a market value of about $18 billion. After the close of regular trading, the shares fell back toward $92, their price in the IPO.

The firm’s London-traded global depositary receipts dropped 4.7% to $92.50 in London earlier Friday.

It was the world’s biggest debut since Birkenstock Holding Plc raised $1.48 billion three months ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Dozens of IPO candidates are looking for any sign that a two-year lull in listings might be coming to an end.

Kaspi.kz Chairman Vyacheslav Kim, Chief Executive Officer Mikheil Lomtadze and Asia Equity Partners Ltd. sold 11.3 million American depositary receipts in the IPO after earlier planning to sell 9 million, according the company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company isn’t receiving any proceeds from the listing.

Kaspi.kz, operating in Kazakhstan, offers the Kaspi.kz Super App, a mobile app for consumers with a diverse range of services, and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. The consumer app had 13.5 million average monthly active users as of Sept. 30, according to the filings.

Kaspi.kz is also listed on both the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange. The company said it had net income of $1.27 billion on revenue of $2.83 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

The offering of the US shares was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol KSPI.

(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.