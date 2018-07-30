Mobius Sees No Bottom Yet for China as Emerging Markets Slide

(Bloomberg) -- Investors looking for a bottom in emerging-market stocks will have to keep on waiting, especially in China, said Mark Mobius, partner and co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Stocks in Shanghai face multiple headwinds looking ahead, including debt, the influence of technology stocks, as well as the ongoing trade conflict with the U.S., Mobius said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong.

“In the case of emerging markets, there’s a good chance we’ll get a recovery after continuing declines, but in the case of China you’ve got a number of problems,” he said. “We’ve been expecting a 30-percent decline and we’re now about 20-odd-percent down in emerging markets, depending on which index you look at.”

