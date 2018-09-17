(Bloomberg) -- Iconic British model-railway maker Hornby Plc said it will sell a range of products featuring Harry Potter and DC Super Heroes, as part of a global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Hornby will release a variety of model railway and slot car sets, as well as die-cast vehicles under its Hornby Railways, Scalextric and Corgi brands, the company said in a statement Monday. The stock rose as much as 27 percent, the most since February 2016.

The company will display the first products developed under the partnership at the London Toy Fair in January next year.

Hornby introduced its first toy train in 1920, and its products include Thomas the Tank Engine range. It has previously made Harry Potter-themed train sets, as well as products based on the James Bond movie franchise.

