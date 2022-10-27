(Bloomberg) -- An influential group of moderate House Democrats is pressuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other party leaders to cut a deal with Republicans on business tax breaks and expanded child tax credit payments.

The New Democrat Coalition, which numbers 99 lawmakers, wants to revive the expanded the child-tax credit, which was raised from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 in President Joe Biden’s pandemic response plan in 2021. The higher benefit, which was distributed via monthly payments rather than being included in a tax refund, expired at the end of last year.

Such a deal could be part of a multibillion dollar tax package after the midterm elections but before the new Congress is sworn in. That will be the last chance for Democrats to try for the expanded credit before a likely GOP takeover in the House. Republicans have criticized it for not being tied to work requirements.

The group also is pushing renewal of a tax perk for research and development costs that allows companies to write off expenses in the year they’re incurred. That break expired at the end of 2021 and without a law change, companies have to spread out those deductions over several years. Manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies are among some of the industries that would most benefit.

The moderate Democrats say that the economy needs the R&D change as well as better support for children.

“Both are critical to creating long-term, widely shared economic growth,” the New Democrats say in a letter to Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.

The cost of extending expiring business tax breaks has been pegged at $45 billion, while a full revival of the expanded child tax break would cost about $100 billion. That figure could be reduced with smaller payments and some Republicans have suggested indexing the existing $2,000 credit to inflation as a solution.

