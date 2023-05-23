(Bloomberg) -- The number of people living in modern slavery conditions has jumped 25% to 50 million over the last five years, and global supply chains run by Group of 20 nations are contributing to the rise, according to a new report.

Trade among wealthy nations in the G-20 is worsening forced labor conditions as products are shipped from countries with weak worker protections, the report found. These countries import $468 billion in at-risk products, including electronics, clothing, palm oil and solar panels, according to the Global Slavery Index compiled by the Walk Free foundation in Australia.

“Modern slavery permeates every aspect of our society — it is woven through our clothes, lights up our electronics, and seasons our food,” said Walk Free’s Founding Director Grace Forrest, the daughter of mining billionaire Andrew Forrest.

Conditions that are contributing to the rise in slavery include environmental degradation, climate-induced migration, a roll-back of women’s rights and the pandemic, according to the foundation.

The report found six G-20 nations are among those with the most people living in slave-like conditions, including India, China, Russia, Indonesia, Turkey and the US. North Korea tops the overall list.

In recent years, Australia, Canada, Germany and Norway have introduced legislation to hold business and governments accountable for exploitation that occurs in global supply chains, the report noted.

