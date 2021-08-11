(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $70 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.

The declines deepened Wednesday, with each company dropping more than 18% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.

Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ soaring prices, with more analysts grading the stocks a hold than recommending that investors buy. Bank of America Corp. analyst Geoff Meacham summed up the bears’ view on Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna on Monday when he wrote the biotech’s valuation went “from unreasonable to ridiculous” as the stock approached a $200 billion market capitalization.

They aren’t the only vaccine stocks dropping. Pfizer Inc., the partner of Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech, slid 3.7% Wednesday, falling from an all-time high.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.