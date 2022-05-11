Moderna CFO Lasts One Day on Job After Probe at Former Company

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez left the Covid-19 vaccine maker after just one day following an internal investigation at his former employer.

Gomez’s departure Tuesday follows Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s disclosure of an internal investigation of financial reporting matters, Moderna said. Gomez was Dentsply’s CFO for almost three years. Moderna’s recently retired finance chief, David Meline, will serve in the role while the company searches for a new CFO, the vaccine maker said Wednesday.

Moderna hired Gomez in April, with Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel citing his passion for sustainability that aligned with the company’s vision of corporate responsibility as a key part of its mission.

Dentsply Sirona, a maker of dental instruments and systems, said Tuesday that its audit and finance committee is investigating allegations around the company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets.

Moderna said it learned about the probe through Dentsply’s regulatory filing. Shares of the vaccine maker fell 2.5% in trading before markets opened in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.