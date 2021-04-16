(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it will deliver less Covid-19 vaccine than planned to the U.K., Canada and other countries this quarter due to a shortfall in doses in its European supply chain.

Deliveries to the U.K. will be reduced from this month, just days after the vaccine was rolled out in Britain, which will affect the overall number of doses previously expected to be supplied by the end of June. Moderna is working with Lonza Group AG to make the shots in Europe.

“The trajectory of vaccine manufacturing ramp-up is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortfall in previously estimated doses,” Moderna said in a statement Friday. “Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources, have factored into this volatility.”

The company has also told the Canadian government it will nearly halve its expected deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines this month, according to Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

