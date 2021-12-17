(Bloomberg) --

Moderna Inc. said it has delayed issuance of the patent on its Covid vaccine to allow for negotiations with its partners in the U.S. government over who should be listed as inventors.

The U.S. government objected to Moderna listing only company scientists, and not those from the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center, as inventors on the patent application. Moderna acknowledged the NIH as “collaborators” but said in a July filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that it had made a “good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent the mRNAs and mRNA compositions claimed” in the specific application.

The patent office had said the application could be approved, but the company never paid the fee to have the patent issued by the deadline and it was labeled abandoned. Instead, Moderna filed a new, related application that gives it time to negotiate with the NIH.

“Moderna has taken this action to allow more time for discussions with the NIH,” the company said in a statement. While the company thinks that its scientists invented the mRNA sequence at the heart of the patent, it acknowledged “that NIH feels equally strongly that its scientists should be listed as co-inventors.”

