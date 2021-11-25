(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine edged the version from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in effectiveness in a large-scale study of five different immunization shots conducted by Hungarian researchers.

Moderna’s vaccine was 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against Covid-related mortality, compared with 83.3% and 90.6%, respectively, for Pfizer, according to the paper published Wednesday on the website of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection medical journal.

The research reviewed the effectiveness of five vaccines in people at least seven days after they received their second dose. Data from more than 3.7 million vaccinated people aged 16 and over were reviewed from January to June of this year.

“The wide range of vaccines available in Hungary allows for the assessment of vaccine effectiveness in a real-world setting in a Central European country and puts Hungary in the unique position of providing detailed information on multiple vaccine types from the same country,” the authors, including Hungary’s minister in charge of health-care, Miklos Kasler, and chief medical officer Cecilia Muller, wrote in the study.

Pfizer was administered most frequently, to 1.5 million people, followed by China’s Sinopharm at 895,465, Russia’s Sputnik V at 820,560, AstraZeneca at 304,138 and Moderna at 222,892, according to the study.

Sputnik V came in third, showing 85.7% effectiveness against infection and 95.4% against Covid-related death, followed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

AstraZeneca had 71.5% effectiveness against infection and 74.5% against Covid-related death, while Sinopharm had 68.7% effectiveness against infection and 87.8% against death. Both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm had less than 50% effectiveness against Covid infection in people aged 85 and older, according to the study.

Hungary had among the world’s highest Covid-related deaths per capita earlier this year. The country, whose vaccination rates lag the western European average, reported a record number of daily infections on Wednesday as the fourth wave of the virus continued to spread.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.