(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his government has cleared the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine for use, even before clinical testing has finished. Moderna Inc. reached a deal with the U.S. to manufacture and distribute 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine.

New Zealand is reeling from its first virus outbreak in more than three months, with Auckland back in lockdown. Hong Kong had the fewest cases since the start of the financial hub’s latest outbreak, while infections continued to rise in India and Germany.

In the U.S., Florida reported another day of record deaths among residents, while Texas topped half a million cases. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences will postpone sports this fall, putting the college football season on the brink.

Moderna, U.S. in Vaccine Deal (6:15 a.m. HK)

Moderna Inc. reached a deal with the U.S. to manufacture and distribute 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine for Covid-19, in a pact valued at as much as $1.5 billion.

“We’re on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses as soon as the vaccine is approved,” President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing. The agreement is the latest in a string of supply deals reached to stockpile the most advanced vaccines in testing.

Texas Cases Top 500,000 (5:50 p.m. NY)

Texas posted 8,913 new cases, pushing the cumulative total to 500,620, according to health department data. The state joins California and Florida in the U.S. for crossing the half-million mark for infections.

Despite the rising case tally, Texas hospitalizations declined for an eighth consecutive day, dipping to 7,216, the lowest since July 1. The fatality count rose by 220 to 8,710.

“The number of people testing positive, the number of people being hospitalized are both on the decline,” Governor Greg Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday, attributing the drop to more Texans wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Pac-12 Follows Big Ten in Postponing Football (4:32 p.m. NY)

The Pac-12 and Big Ten postponed the 2020 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the first “Power Five” conferences to step back from one of the biggest cash cows in college sports as the pandemic rages.

Now the focus turns to whether the other three major conferences -- the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference -- will follow. Both the Pac-12 and Big Ten left open the possibility of competition in the spring.

U.S. Cases Rise 0.9% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 0.9% as compared with the same time Monday to 5.12 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase was lower than the average 1.1% daily gain over the past week. Deaths rose by 0.5% to 164,137.

California reported 12,500 new confirmed infections, its second-biggest one-day increase and above the 14-day average of 7,704.

Florida reported a record 276 new Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,553. The state reported a 542,792 cases, up 1.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 1.3% in the previous seven days.

Hawaii experienced a 4% increase in cases, bringing the total to 3,638, according to the data from Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg News.

Germany Declares Madrid, Basque Region Risk Areas (3:25 p.m. NY)

Germany has classified Madrid and the Basque region as places of risk due to rising coronavirus infection rates and warned against unnecessary travel to those areas of Spain. The move, announced Tuesday on the Foreign Ministry’s website, means that travelers returning from the two regions must either submit to 14 days of quarantine or take a free test on arrival in Germany.

The regions of Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia were already designated by Germany as areas of risk, dealing a blow to hopes of a swift revival in Spanish tourism. Infection rates remain relatively low in southern Spain and in the Balearic and Canary islands, the ministry said.

California Cases Jump Amid Test Backlog (2:30 p.m. NY)

California reported 12,500 new confirmed infections, its second-biggest one-day increase and above the 14-day average of 7,704. The state has been working through a test backlog stemming from data-reporting issues in its system, which it has said may add to cases over the next few days. There were 109 new deaths, less than the 14-day average of 139.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that even with the data backlog there are “encouraging signs” that California’s outbreak is improving, pointing to decreased hospitalizations. They fell another 0.8% in Tuesday’s data and are down 23% from a peak three weeks ago.

French PM Seeks Outdoor Face Masks (2:25 p.m. NY)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned the coronavirus situation is “evolving in the wrong way,” and he’ll ask local authorities to extend the imposition of face masks outdoors. France will also prolong the ban on events of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as the country recorded 1,397 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

N.Y. Adds to Quarantine List (11:30 a.m. NY)

New York state on Tuesday added Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to its mandatory quarantine list, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Visitors traveling from hot spots including 31 states, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, must quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York state. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were removed from the list after the number of Covid-19 cases fell, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Florida Posts Record Deaths (11:05 a.m. NY)

Florida reported a record 276 new Covid-19 deaths among residents Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 8,553. The state reported a cumulative 542,792 Covid-19 cases, up 1.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 1.3% in the previous seven days, according to the health department report, which includes data through Monday. The new rate of people testing positive for the first time rose to 10.3% for Monday, from 8.6% on Sunday.

Virus Worsens the U.S. Gender Pay Gap (10:50 a.m. NY)

The pandemic will likely make the gender pay gap worse as the U.S. economy recovers but could ultimately improve opportunities for women, according to a paper distributed by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

In a regular recession, the pay gap between men and women shrinks by two percentage points as men tend to get hit harder by job losses, according to the paper published this month. But in a pandemic recession, that gap increases by five percentage points, the report said.

Dutch Cases Jump From Week Before (8:45 a.m. NY)

A total of 4,036 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Netherlands in the past week, up from the 2,588 cases reported in the seven days before, the RIVM Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said.

The reproduction number, which shows the pace at which the virus is spreading, rose to 1.30 in the week ending Aug. 11 from 1.20 the week before. Fatalities in the country have risen at a much slower pace.

Hamburg Extends Alcohol Ban to Thwart Street Drinking (8:20 a.m. NY)

The German city of Hamburg has extended a ban on alcohol sales from outlets like kiosks and gas stations in a bid to thwart street gatherings that could fan the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time this Friday and Saturday and applies to areas such as Altona in the western part of the port city, as well as the center.

