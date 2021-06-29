(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. climbed to a record high amid growing concern about a more contagious variant of Covid-19 in nations including India, which cleared the import of its vaccine.

The shares rose as much as 6.9% to $238.40, breaking through the prior intraday record set earlier this month. Trading volume was about 1.4 times the 10-day average as of 11:18 a.m. in New York.

Moderna said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant, which which emerged in India and has been spreading throughout the world. India’s drug regulator approved the import of the shots for restricted emergency use on Tuesday. The East Asian country trails richer nations with a little more than 4% of the population fully vaccinated, compared with almost half in the U.S.

Some analysts had expressed concern about Moderna’s recent surge, which has pushed the Cambrige, Massachussetts-based company’s market value past $90 billion. Michael Yee at Jefferies told clients last week that trading appears to have moved beyond the fundamentals of future vaccine sales.

“I think there’s machines, I think there’s quants, I think there’s just buying of good charts,” he said. “It’s a momentum stock.”

Vaccine stocks like Moderna and BioNTech SE have surged over the past 12 months. Shares of both have rallied more than 250% during the period.

