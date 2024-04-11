(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. paused building a manufacturing facility for messenger RNA products in Kenya while it determines future demand for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

Demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the continent has declined since the pandemic, Moderna said Thursday in a statement, and is insufficient to support the viability of the $500 million factory it planned to set up in Kenya. The shares fell 1.7% as of 10:16 a.m. in New York.

“Moderna has not received any vaccine orders for Africa since 2022 and has faced the cancellation of previous orders, resulting in more than $1 billion in losses and write-downs,” the company said.

The plant was part of Moderna’s plan to widen access to vaccines that have remained out of reach to large parts of the world. Africa has been trying to reduce reliance on other regions for vaccine supplies. Moderna remains committed to ensuring equitable access for Africa through its global manufacturing network, according to the statement.

The company has also been building manufacturing sites in China, Canada, Australia and the UK. Its decision to pause plans in Kenya would not affect those other facilities, a company spokesman said.

