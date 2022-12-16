(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. investors may finally be ready to look beyond Covid, as promising data on a personalized cancer vaccine sparked hope for the biotechnology company’s broader pipeline amid the fading pandemic.

After reaching a market capitalization of nearly $200 billion last year, questions swirled around the future of demand for Covid shots, with shares plunging as much as 76% from their August 2021 peak.

Data shared this week on it and partner Merck & Co.’s personalized cancer vaccine in combination with Keytruda drove the stock to its strongest two-day rally in more than a year, and is stirring interest in the company’s broader aspirations beyond the pandemic.

“Moderna emerged as a company with a platform technology and multiple verticals, but it was really the Covid vaccine that de-risked the respiratory vaccine vertical, but became the main driver here for investors,” Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter, who holds a buy rating on the company, said in an interview.

“And I would say there was a view that yes, we understand they want to be a platform company, but we need to see a drug No. 2 to really have that play out.”

Shares rallied 27% over two days this week, paring the year’s declines to 18% through Thursday’s close.

Moderna, which began as an upstart biotech, has become a household name through development of a Covid-19 jab and eventually competing with the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The mass vaccination campaigns filled the company’s coffers with cash and brought worldwide attention to the potential of its messenger RNA therapies.

The stock soared 434% in 2020 as investors piled in, and added to that with a 143% rally in 2021. It was one of the best performers in the S&P 500 for each of those years, hitting a record high of $484.47 in August 2021. Then, shares wilted as optimism for future Covid revenues waned, and the stock tumbled to be one of the worst year-to-date S&P 500 names by mid-2022.

Merck’s decision to opt-in to maintain its partnership with Moderna in October sparked interest around the cancer vaccines. Now, armed with the clinical data in melanoma patients and additional updates for other programs expected in the coming months, the future of the stock as a broader drug developer is drawing attention.

“It’s being viewed as more than just Covid, and that was an important aspect for them to show,” Richter said. “I think it’s going to be interesting to watch more of the pipeline data flow next year outside of Covid.”

The companies said they plan to discuss the cancer vaccine data with regulators and start a late-stage study for melanoma patients in 2023. Investors will also be on the lookout for data on its vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and flu.

