(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for children and teens gained the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the shot on track for likely clearance.

The Food and Drug Administration’s 22-member vaccines advisory committee voted unanimously to back authorization of the immunization, intended for children and adolescents 6 to 17 years old. The vote was split into considerations of doses for children 6 to 11 years old and 12 to 17 years old.

If the FDA expands the emergency authorization for Moderna’s shot it could provide the country with another tool for protecting young people from the most serious effects of the virus. The agency isn’t required to follow the panel’s recommendations, but it often does.

Already cleared in Europe, Japan and Canada, the Moderna shot has faced setbacks in the US over concerns about heart complications that have been seen in a relatively small number of mostly young men. An FDA staff report published ahead found it to be effective in children and adolescents, with mostly mild to moderate side effects.

“We still would consider the benefit risk balance to be favorable, even taking into account the established risk of myocarditis,” a heart ailment that rarely occurs after vaccination, said Doran Fink, deputy director of FDA’s division of vaccines and related products applications.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE has already been cleared for children 5 through 17 and is the only one available for the age group.

Whether Moderna’s shot will make a significant change in the number of children getting their shots remains to be seen. Many parents have been slow to get shots for their kids since the vaccine was recommended late last year. Just 29% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to the data presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, vaccines for the youngest children are yet to be cleared. FDA advisers are meeting Wednesday to discuss data from Pfizer and Moderna on Covid vaccines for infants and toddlers.

