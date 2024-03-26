(Bloomberg) -- The new version of Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine hit its goal in a late-stage trial, the company said, helping pave the way for a shot that’s easier to use and more potent for the elderly.

The latest immunization triggered a stronger immune response against some Covid strains in the phase 3 pivotal trial, notably in participants over age 65, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug company said in a statement Tuesday.

Injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and chills were noted, Moderna said.

Instead of targeting the entire spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, the new vaccine is only coded for two segments. That helps it last longer when refrigerated, making it easier to distribute in certain parts of the world. The shot is also effective at a lower dose than the previous version.

Moderna is trying to chart its post-pandemic future while competing with Pfizer Inc. for share of the Covid vaccine market. The company’s strategy is focused on developing new uses for its mRNA technology to also fight flu, cancer and other ailments. In May, US regulators are expected to decide on whether to approve what would be Moderna’s next product, a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The new Covid vaccine’s benefits “could alleviate healthcare provider burden and potentially increase access into new settings to serve public health,” Moderna said in its statement.

Reducing the dose could have the benefit of producing fewer side effects, Myles Minter, an analyst at William Blair, told Bloomberg. Concerns about side effects have been a top reason why people are skipping Covid boosters.

