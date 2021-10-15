(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. shares fell after a report that U.S. regulators had put a decision on authorization of its Covid-19 shot for younger kids on hold over concerns about heart-related side effects.

Shares of the biotechnology company were down 2.2% at $324.59 at 12:33 p.m. on Friday in New York.

Read More: Sweden, Denmark Halt Moderna’s Covid Shot for Younger People

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that the Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on allowing younger people to receive the vaccine while it looks into whether it may lead to heightened risk of myocarditis, a rare inflammatory heart condition.

Moderna’s vaccine is currently authorized for people 18 years or older in the U.S.

Representatives for the FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.