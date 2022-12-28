(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. is on its longest losing streak in more than two years, extending its slump from a record high in August to more than 50%.

The slide has wiped about $98 billion off the company’s market value since that peak. While the omicron variant is sweeping the world, Moderna’s shares were pressured as coronavirus pills by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. recently received authorization from the FDA.

The shares were down 2.8% at $239.90 as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. They have fallen about 19% over the past six days, erasing almost $23 billion in market value.

To be sure, shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company are still up 136% on the year through Monday’s close. Moderna, which joined the S&P 500 in July, is one of the index’s top performers this year and lags only Tesla Inc. over the past two years.

Fellow Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. also slipped Tuesday, extending declines from its record high close on Dec. 16. BioNTech SE is on track for its longest losing streak since September 2020.

