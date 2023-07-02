(Bloomberg) -- The ruling alliance in India’s wealthiest state, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, received a boost as a key opposition leader and other lawmakers from his party joined the provincial government.

Ajit Pawar, a senior member of the Nationalist Congress Party, was named as deputy chief minister for the government of the western state of Maharashtra Sunday, live television broadcasts showed. While eight of the 53 NCP lawmakers also took their oaths to become part of the government, it isn’t clear how many are with the Pawar-led faction.

The defections could help the BJP win more parliamentary seats in general elections due next in the first half of next year.

The present 288-member assembly has experienced several upheavals since it was elected in 2019. In those polls, the BJP won 105 seats and formed the initial government before being swiftly toppled by an alliance of the NCP, the Congress Party and a faction of the powerful local Shiv Sena party led by Uddhav Thackeray, who became the chief minister.

A further split in Shiv Sena led to a faction linking up with BJP to wrest power from Thackeray’s government, in which Pawar was deputy chief minister.

Pawar’s latest move is likely to upset various opposition parties that have been working on stitching together an alliance to jointly challenge Modi’s party in next year’s elections.

Maharashtra assembly’s five-year tenure ends November 2024. State capital Mumbai, a city of 20 million people, is home to companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group, and India’s two main stock markets and the country’s film industry.

