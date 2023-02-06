(Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament has adjourned for a third day as the opposition piled on more pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his ties to tycoon Gautam Adani and the risks to millions of small investors due to state-owned institutions’ exposure to the billionaire’s companies.

The opposition, led by the Congress party, is raising the heat for Modi as he looks at a third term in office after national elections due in the middle of next year. Adani and Modi are believed to be close and the billionaire has often aligned his business plans with the prime minister’s growth strategy for India.

Adani’s companies have witnessed a stock rout after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of widespread fraud and stock market manipulation. The market value of the group has almost halved since Hindenburg’s allegations, which have been repeatedly denied by them.

Both houses are scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m.

