Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy, trade, defense and security cooperation in a phone call on Friday.

Modi also reiterated his call for “dialogue and diplomacy” as the “only way forward” to end the Russian war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

While both leaders have frequently communicated since the beginning of the war, today’s call is the first since their face-to-face meeting in September at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

It also comes days after Bloomberg News reported that Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with the Russian leader this year. Both leaders agreed to stay in regular touch.

India and Russia have a long-standing relationship that spans sectors such as defense and security. India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian weapons, and a surge in oil purchases by Asia’s second-biggest importer has helped Kremlin to maintain exports as it tackles Western sanctions.

