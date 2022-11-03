(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat will head to the polls in December, a ballot that is likely to show strong support for the leader who is seeking a third term as premier in national elections due in less than two years.

Polling for Gujarat’s 182-member assembly will be held in two phases on Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. Votes will be counted on Dec. 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi Thursday.

The announcement comes as the western Indian state is reeling from the shock of one of the country’s deadliest accidents in a decade after a suspension bridge collapse over the weekend left at least 135 people dead. Modi earlier in the week visited the site and ordered an extensive inquiry.

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh will also head to the ballot on Nov. 12 with votes there also being counted on Dec. 8, the commission announced last month.

The state elections come as India’s economy faces considerable global headwinds as well as soaring inflation and unemployment. The results will be crucial as Modi looks to a third term in office in national elections in 2024.

A survey in Gujarat by the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, published on Oct. 31., had half the respondents citing price rise as the most important electoral issue. Another 15% raised unemployment and 6% referred to poverty.

In Gujarat, the main opposition Congress party and regional Aam Aadmi Party are trying to unseat Modi’s incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP is also in power in Himachal Pradesh. However, opinion polls show Modi’s party set to retain power in both states.

Gujarat is one of India’s wealthiest states, with industries like petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Modi, who ruled the state for more than a decade, drove robust economic growth there before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Over the last three months, the prime minister has made frequent visits to both poll-bound states, inaugurating infrastructure projects and addressing public gatherings.

