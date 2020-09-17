(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to push through a series of agriculture bills is facing opposition from farmers backed by his party’s oldest ally, with protests expected to intensify in the coming days.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s long-time supporter, Shiromani Akali Dal, which rarely goes against the decision of Modi’s coalition, has hardened its stance against the bills that seek to remove restrictions on marketing farm products and allow cultivators to engage with private companies to sell their crops.

Shiramani Akali Dal said it is opposed to these bills because farmers fear the changes are the first step toward removing the government’s guaranteed procurement at minimum prices, forcing them to make distress sales to private companies.

“Akali Dal is a farmers’ party. So we have to protect the interests of farmers,” said Naresh Gujral, a member of parliament from the party, which is based in the agricultural state of Punjab. He wants the bills examined by a panel of lawmakers and detailed discussions take place before any parliamentary debates.

Agriculture Investments

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the bills aimed to give freedom to farmers to sell their outputs and facilitate investment in agriculture sector.

They are likely to be passed into law as Akali Dal has just two members in the 545-member lower house of parliament and three lawmakers in the 250-member upper house.

However the wrath of a key ally, opposition party hostility and the threat of farmers protesting on the streets will add to the worries of Modi’s administration, which is struggling to check the spread of the coronavirus, resolve a tense border standoff with China, revive the worst economic growth and generate jobs in the country.

Opposition lawmakers have said in parliament the bills will dilute the country’s public procurement system and lead to exploitation by private companies.

Farmers are already protesting to demand the bills are withdrawn from parliament. “More and more people across the country should be told that the ordinances are anti-farmer and protests should spread,” said Dharampal Nambardar, a member of the political party Swaraj India. “We will intensify our demonstrations in the coming days.”

