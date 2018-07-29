Modi Pledges Electricity for All Indian Homes by March 2019

(Bloomberg) -- All Indian homes will be connected with electricity by March 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Focus of the government will be on clean energy and rural development, Modi said on Sunday after laying foundation for 81 projects worth 600 billion rupees ($8.7 billion) in the state.

The nation’s energy deficit has fallen to 1 percent from 4.3 percent in 2013-14, while light-emitting diode lamps have saved electricity consumption worth 500 billion rupees in the last three years, he said.

