(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a visit to Paris that defense cooperation is a key pillar of Franco-Indian relations and that the two nations would discuss possibilities for co-production as part of efforts to deepen ties.

Standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi told reporters that the countries had prepared a 25-year plan to work together in areas also including space and nuclear energy.

