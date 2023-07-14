Jul 14, 2023
Modi Pledges to Boost Defense Cooperation on Visit to France
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a visit to Paris that defense cooperation is a key pillar of Franco-Indian relations and that the two nations would discuss possibilities for co-production as part of efforts to deepen ties.
Standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi told reporters that the countries had prepared a 25-year plan to work together in areas also including space and nuclear energy.
