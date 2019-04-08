(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party pledged to double farmer’s income by 2022 and spend 25 trillion rupees ($359 billion) on rural development in its manifesto, in a bid to match its main rival’s populist promises.

The BJP, which is seeking a retain power in elections starting April 11, released its manifesto in New Delhi on Monday with a promise that all farmers will receive 6,000 rupees in income support if it is voted to power again.

"With this document we are committed to moving toward new India," said Rajnath Singh, Home Minister and head of BJP’s election manifesto committee.

BJP, which is leading in opinion polls, is offering giveaways to stave off a challenge from Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi. Congress has promised in its manifesto to rid India of poverty by 2030 by providing income support to the poor, waiving farm loans and creating jobs.

--With assistance from Vrishti Beniwal, Santosh Kumar and N. C. Bipindra.

To contact the reporters on this story: Shruti Srivastava in New Delhi at ssrivastav74@bloomberg.net;Archana Chaudhary in New Delhi at achaudhary2@bloomberg.net;Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.