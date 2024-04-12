(Bloomberg) -- India’s health care record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deteriorated and the government’s lack of credible data is hindering policy making, The Lancet said.

In a strongly-worded editorial this week, the medical journal cited figures showing a deterioration in government spending on health to about 1.2% of gross domestic product. Out-of-pocket expenditure on health remains extremely high and flagship programs aimed at increasing access to services have failed to meet their goals, it said.

The Lancet took aim at the government’s lack of accurate and timely data, highlighting unexplained delays in the census and surveys on births and deaths. It added that India’s official figures of only 0.48 million deaths related to Covid lacked credibility in the absence of reliable surveys.

“Why is the government so afraid of showing the real state of health?” the editorial questioned. “And more importantly, how does the government intend to measure progress when there are no data?

India’s government consistently disputed previous estimates on Covid-19 deaths published by The Lancet and the World Health Organization, among others, between February and May 2022.

“WHO has projected different excess mortality figures for India citing multiple models, which itself raises questions on the validity and robustness of the models used,” the government said in a May 2022 statement.

India hasn’t published a census since 2011. The once-a-decade survey was delayed in 2021 because of the pandemic. A new census will likely be conducted after the elections, officials have said.

The Lancet cited surveys that measure morbidity and out-of-pocket expenditure, which are also long overdue.

“It would be appropriate for India to aspire to lead with data and be unafraid of its uses,” it said. “The systematic attempt to obscure through the lack of data, means that the Indian people are not being fully informed.”

In a separate report in the journal, it analyzed some of Modi’s flagship health care programs, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana launched in August 2018.

The universal health-insurance program covers hospitalization costs up to 500,000 rupees ($6,000) per family annually. There are more than 30,000 hospitals on the PMJAY network and over 341.5 million beneficiaries, according to its website.

The report cited findings by India’s Comptroller and Auditor General and a parliamentary panel in 2023, both of which found major irregularities in how the scheme was implemented. This included thousands of ghost beneficiaries, fraud, false insurance claims, identity theft, and improper billing practices.

Following the CAG’s report the government issued a statement clarifying that the program had a four-step claim processing system to safeguard against frauds and that beneficiaries could avail claims through multiple methods. It added that the health ministry and National Health Authority were examining the report and would take action “to make the system more robust, efficient, and prudent by strengthening the existing IT platform and processes.”

