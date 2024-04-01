(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of people gathered in India’s capital on Sunday along with dozens of opposition chiefs in calling for a free and fair election — and to protest the arrests of some top political leaders, including the chief minister of Delhi.

In a first since a broad opposition alliance was formed last year, supporters showed up in force to contest alleged political interference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. The gathering at one of biggest public grounds in Delhi came less than three weeks before elections in which Modi’s BJP is favored to win again.

“We are here to save the constitution of this country,” said Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. “If the people do not awaken today, your vote will have no value.”

The opposition has criticized the ruling party for months as their leaders face arrests and investigations by federal agencies — moves that have drawn international scrutiny. Two chief ministers have been arrested in the past two months without official charges being filed in court. Both are still in prison.

“The Indian constitution that gave a future to the poor, that gave the right to dream, that constitution is being snatched from the hands of the country’s poor,” said Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the main opposition Congress Party.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of Aam Aadmi Party or Common Man’s Party, is the latest party chief to be arrested, getting detained last month on alleged bribery charges linked to a now-defunct liquor policy. He’s denied the allegations.

Last week, India summoned officials from Germany and the US following comments on legal cases related to opposition parties. After the US called for a fair and timely legal process, India’s Ministry of External Affairs called the remarks “unwarranted” and “unacceptable.”

Modi’s BJP has likewise denied all allegations of interference and the use of government agencies to further a political agenda.

“In India, legal processes are driven only by the Rule of Law,” according to a statement last week from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. “Anyone who has similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.