(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is leading the vote count by a wide margin in elections in India’s most populous state, an indication his support base remains strong despite high inflation and joblessness.

Modi’s incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in more than 200 seats in Uttar Pradesh state’s 403-member assembly, according to the initial trends reported by the New Delhi television channel Thursday. Its main rival, Samajwadi Party and its allies were leading in over 75 seats.

The outcome in Uttar Pradesh is seen as an indicator of national mood and a test of the prime minister’s popularity ahead of national elections in 2024. A strong win will strengthen his hand despite soaring prices -- India’s inflation breached the upper limit of the central bank’s 2%-6% target range in January, driven by rising costs of food and fuel. It will also make it easier for him to focus on hard-to-sell reforms -- such as the implementation of new labor laws or the privatization of state-owned power distribution companies and two state-owned banks.

Uttar Pradesh has outsize importance in the federal parliament, with lawmakers from there accounting for 80 of the 543 seats in the lower house, more than any other state in the country.

Four other Indian states are also electing new legislatures and the BJP is leading in three -- Uttarakhand state, western Goa and the northeastern state of Manipur. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to expand its reach beyond capital Delhi, is pulling ahead in northern Punjab, looking to wrest power from the Congress party. Modi’s party currently holds power in all the states except Punjab.

