9h ago
Modi’s Party Picks Dhankhar as India Vice Presidential Candidate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party named Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal state, as its Vice Presidential candidate.
Dhankhar, who is 71, was elected as a lawmaker in 1988 from a constituency in Rajasthan, also his home state, according to information available on West Bengal Raj Bhavan website.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was until recently the only Muslim face in Modi’s cabinet, was reported to be among possible candidates for the Vice President’s role.
Election for the position are due Aug. 6. The opposition parties haven’t yet named a candidate.
The nation’s vice president takes over in the event of the death, resignation or removal of the president and is also chairman of the upper house of parliament, or Rajya Sabha. The president is the supreme commander of India’s armed forces and oversees creation of a government in case of a hung parliament.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:42
A short seller's life upended: Carson Block questions future
-
Royal Unibrew says it's buying Amsterdam Brewery for about $44M
-
7:04
Fast-fashion behemoth Shein says it's cleaning up its act. Will anyone buy it?
-
5:36
The complex and sometimes controversial task of counting how far a dollar goes
-
3:37
One third of budtenders hired in the last year already left their job: Study
-
3:07
Amazon Prime Day pushed online spending up 8.5% to US$11.9B