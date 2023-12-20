(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India will look into US allegations that a New Delhi official was involved in the foiled assassination attempt of a Sikh separatist leader living in America, the nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The government’s “commitment is to the rule of law,” he said. The prime minister added that he doesn’t think a “few incidents” would hinder US-India relations.

New Delhi set up an investigating committee earlier this month to probe the US allegations of a thwarted plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen, who is general counsel for the separatist group Sikhs for Justice. US prosecutors accused an unidentified Indian official of directing Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, to orchestrate the murder of the Sikh activist in June.

Modi told the FT that India was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas.” The groups, “under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence,” he said.

The US allegations came months after Canada accused India of killing another Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, accusations that India denied. The case strained relations between the two countries, with Canada forced to remove several of its diplomats from the South Asian nation.

--With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.