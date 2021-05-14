(Bloomberg) -- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked villagers in the world’s second-most populous nation to take precautions as the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in rural areas.

“You should take required steps at family and community level to save yourself from the virus,” Modi said to a gathering of farmers virtually on Friday, adding state governments are making efforts to stop the spread of infections.

Villagers should not ignore symptoms such as cough, fever, vomiting as normal flu and must isolate themselves, undergo testing and consult doctors, Modi said.

India has reported more than 300,000 daily infections for 22 consecutive days, highlighting the country’s slide into the world’s worst health crisis. One research model is predicting deaths could almost quadruple to more than a million by end-July from the current official count of less than 300,000.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.