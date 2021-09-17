(Bloomberg) -- India wants closer trade links with Central Asia through the Chabahar port in Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech delivered via video link at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tajikistan.

Modi said landlocked Central Asian countries would benefit from connecting with India’s vast market and the country’s investments in Iran’s Chabahar port were inspired by this.

“Central Asia’s vast economic potential has remained untapped because of radicalization and extremism,” Modi said. “If the region wants to benefit from fossil fuels or intra-SCO trade, we will need to lay more emphasis on connectivity.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.