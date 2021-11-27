(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indian officials to review plans for the easing of international travel restrictions after the emergence of the new omicron variant.

India needs to be “proactive in light of the new variant,” Modi said as he chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation and the pace of vaccinations in the country.

The prime minister “highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk,’” the government said in a statement after the meeting. He “also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence,” it said.

On Friday, the Press Trust of India cited the civil aviation ministry as saying that scheduled international flights to and from India will resume from Dec. 15.

