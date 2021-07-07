(Bloomberg) -- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce an overhaul of his cabinet in a bid to repair his dented image as the nation emerges from its devastating Covid-19 outbreak ahead of key state elections.

The cabinet reshuffle -- Modi’s fourth since coming to power in 2014 and the first in his second term -- is expected to take place later Wednesday in New Delhi, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Modi’s usually unshakable popularity fell as the South Asian nation struggled to contain the fierce second wave that saw India’s health infrastructure almost collapse in April and May. Major cities ran out of oxygen, hospitals were overwhelmed with patients and crematoriums struggled to keep pace with rising death toll.

His government’s ratings dropped from 75% in 2019 to 51% this year, according to the LocalCircles polling company survey released May 29, providing one of the first indications that Modi’s enduring appeal with voters may be fading.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister’s office or the president’s spokesman.

Along with boosting vaccine production in order to inoculate India’s large adult population, Modi also needs to revive the pandemic-hit economy, which is just showing signs of recovery after a record contraction.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 28 unveiled fresh aid, including extension of the loan-guarantee program, to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. The measures are seen by most economists as falling short, forcing the Reserve Bank of India to stay accommodative for longer despite growing price pressures.

People in India experienced significant suffering during the pandemic, and this reshuffle is “an attempt to boost Modi’s eroding image and correct the falling creditability of his government,” said Satish Misra, a New Delhi-based independent political analyst. “This is also to accommodate some leaders from his party and allies ahead of state assembly elections next year.”

Elections to five state assemblies including Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will take place in the first half of 2022. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party rules all these states except Punjab. Winning Uttar Pradesh is crucial for Modi to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, the former chief minister of Assam, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong contenders for a ministry position, while there are also indications that some political allies from other parties may get berths, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.