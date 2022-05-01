(Bloomberg) --

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “exchange perspectives” on the war in Ukraine during his visit to Germany, France and Denmark, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a media briefing on Sunday.

India has always maintained that “there should be cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the path to resolution goes through diplomacy and dialog,” he said.

The South Asian nation has supported calls for a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, while abstaining at the United Nations on votes for draft resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion that were ultimately vetoed by Moscow.

New Delhi has come under criticism from the U.S. and Australia -- its partners in the Quad grouping, which also includes Japan -- for considering the Russian proposal to bypass sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies, reflecting the deepening tensions as India looks to balance its historic links with Moscow and its relatively new pivot toward closer tie with the U.S.

While the principal focus of Modi’s tour, which starts from Berlin on May 2, will be on the strengthening of bilateral partnerships, issues of regional and global importance will also be discussed, Kwatra said.

