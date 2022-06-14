(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to hire a million people to fill vacancies in the country’s government departments in an attempt to tackle the labor market crisis in the world’s fastest growing major economy.

The recruitment will be completed in 18 months, Modi’s office said in a tweet on Tuesday following review of human resource requirements in all government departments and ministries.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been widely criticized by the opposition for not filling a large number of vacancies in various government sectors at a time when the unemployment rate remains elevated.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed the jobless rate had fallen to the lowest in three months but stayed above 7%. CMIE Managing Director Mahesh Vyas told Bloomberg Television in April that India’s growth rate of 6%-8% is not adequate to create enough jobs in the economy and the government needs to intervene to tide over the labor crisis.

India’s Job Crisis is Real, Needs Swift Intervention, CMIE Says

Although the BJP government had promised to boost the employment rate when coming to power in 2019, the Indian economy shed 15 million jobs in the past three years, according to CMIE data. The household sector in India has excess labor while the private sector lacks vacancies.

