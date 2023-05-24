(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s relationship with India has entered “T-20” mode, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after meeting his counterpart Anthony Albanese, referring to a shortened, fast-paced cricket format popular in both countries.

“This is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects a depth in our comprehensive relations, confidence in our views and the maturity of our ties,” Modi told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday. “In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T-20 mode.”

Modi is due to hold some closed-door meetings and business roundtables Wednesday before he leaves for home tonight.

At the joint press conference where the duo didn’t take questions, Albanese and Modi reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, a further step toward boosting economic relationship.

Modi’s two-day trip comes as Canberra is attempting to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with New Delhi to offset growing strategic competition between the US and China, its largest trading partner. Australia views the South Asian nation’s burgeoning middle class as key to boost growth.

India currently doesn’t count Australia among its top 10 trade partners, with bilateral trade standing at $27.1 billion last year, which is less than a tenth of that between Australia and China. That relationship is expected to more than double to around A$60 billion (about $40 billion) over the next five years.

Apart from trade discussions, the two leaders also announced the finalization of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement that will help promote mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers and business people.

“This will further strengthen our living bridge,” Modi said, referring to the fast-growing Indian diaspora in Australia.

The two countries agreed the terms of reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce, which will comprise Australian and Indian experts in renewable hydrogen. Albanese announced plans to establish the new Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru and welcomed India’s decision for a Consulate-General in Brisbane.

The leaders will again meet at the Group of 20 summit in India in September, though Modi also invited Albanese, as also all Australian cricket fans, to visit India for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup in October-November.﻿

