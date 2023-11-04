(Bloomberg) -- India’s government will extend a free food program for the nation’s 800 million people by another five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Modi made the announcement during a public rally in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. It comes just days before India holds elections in five states and months before nationwide polls.

In its February budget, the government slashed the planned spending on the program to 1.97 trillion rupees ($23.7 billion) for the current fiscal year as it sought to narrow its budget deficit.

The free food program, announced during the pandemic, gave away 5 kilograms of wheat or rice every month to 800 million Indians. Although it is very popular and credited for helping the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party win elections in some states, it puts pressure on government finances.

