Modi Wants Houses and Toilets For All Citizens in ‘New India'

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious targets to raise the living standards of all citizens and boost the country’s economic growth during his second five-year term in his pursuit of a "New India."

His goal was reflected in President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to lawmakers in New Delhi on Thursday that sets out the policies of the new government.

“My government is committed to that very idea of nation-building, the foundation for which was laid in 2014,’’ said Kovind in his speech to a joint session of parliament. “While fulfilling the basic needs of the countrymen, now the government is moving forward towards realizing their aspirations of building a strong, safe, prosperous and all-inclusive India.’’

Here’s the government’s aims, which it hopes to complete by 2022 when India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence.

Modi swept the election with a massive victory, which saw his party win India’s first back-to-back majority since 1984.

It’s not the first time Modi has set ambitious goals on houses, toilets, electricity and pollution, with mixed success. While he missed the toilet-building target, his government said it was on track to meet its official March 31 deadline to provide electricity connections to every home.

Here are the numbers:

