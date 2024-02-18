(Bloomberg) -- Mampho Modise, the South African Treasury’s head of public finance, is likely to be named as deputy governor of the nation’s central bank, Business Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter that it didn’t identify.

Modise would replace Kuben Naidoo, who’s been on leave from the Reserve Bank since Dec. 1 after announcing his resignation in October, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Modise is understood to be the preferred choice of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who’s said to have lobbied for Naidoo’s replacement to come from the Treasury as he seems more diversity of views among monetary policy makers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to announce the appointment soon, the newspaper reported. The Reserve Bank governor and his three deputies are appointed by the country’s president in consultation with the bank’s board members.

