(Bloomberg) -- Moelis & Co.’s global head of private-funds advisory, Rodney Reid, is leaving the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Reid, a managing director, joined New York-based Moelis in April 2021 after working at Evercore Inc. and UBS Group AG. He led the group that advises private equity firms on fundraising for new pools of capital and so-called secondary transactions, such as continuation vehicles.

A Moelis representative declined to comment, as did Reid.

The firm’s private-funds advisory unit has experienced several senior departures in recent months. Last year, managing directors Zaid Abdul-Aleem, Patrick Dunleavy and Chris Kirsten left. Abdul-Aleem joined Invictus Growth Partners, while Dunleavy and Kirsten formed P1 Advisors.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.