(Bloomberg) -- Moelis & Co. said it hired a veteran health-care banker from Morgan Stanley to expand its coverage of the sector in Europe.

Philippe Gallone will join Moelis as a managing director in its global health-care group in London, the advisory firm said in a statement Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Gallone spent more than 13 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as the firm’s co-head of health-care banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the statement.

New York-based Moelis is bolstering its health-care practice in Europe at a time when pharmaceutical companies are searching for solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. A physician by training, Gallone has worked on more than $200 billion of mergers and acquisitions, according to the statement. He helped advise Shire Plc on its $62 billion sale to Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. completed last year.

“The health-care sector globally is facing some of its biggest challenges amid the Covid-19 crisis,” Kenneth Moelis, chief executive officer of Moelis & Co., said in the statement. “These unprecedented conditions, however, are planting the seeds of innovation that will transform the entire health-care system in the years to come.”

Moelis worked with molecular-testing firm Qiagen NV on its 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) takeover by laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It also advised Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience GmbH on its sale to Merck & Co. announced last month, the data show.

