(Bloomberg) -- Moelis & Co. has hired Jean-Eudes Renier from Bank of America Corp. to strengthen its coverage of industrial companies and French firms, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Renier, 57, is set to join the mergers and acquisitions specialist as a senior banker in London next month, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The Frenchman has spent more than 15 years at Bank of America, where he was most recently global co-head of industrial investment banking, his LinkedIn profile shows. Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley.

He has worked on deals for blue-chip companies including steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, Japanese car company Nissan Motor Co. and Irish building products supplier CRH Plc.

The banker is also an avid sailor, having competed in professional competitions including the Rolex Fastnet Race, IRC European Championship and the cross-Atlantic Transquadra.

Moelis said in June that it’s positioning itself for an M&A revival and taking advantage of the current slump to hire top talent. The New York-based firm has added about 30 new managing directors over the past year, including several from SVB Securities for its technology team.

It’s also been boosting its presence across Europe, adding Edouard Debost of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as an MD in Paris. Renier, a graduate of INSEAD and Sciences Po, will help cover big corporate clients in the region.

Moelis, which was founded by Ken Moelis in 2007, is currently ranked no. 23 in European M&A and no. 21 globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Spokespeople for Bank of America and Moelis declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.