(Bloomberg) -- Ken Moelis warned US economic growth could slow as consumers grapple with dwindling savings and the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive moves to raise interest rates in recent months.

Sharp declines in consumer spending would encourage the Fed to begin cutting rates, which could help spur a rebound in dealmaking activity this year, according to Moelis, who’s chief executive officer of his eponymous advisory firm Moelis & Co.

“Last year, I was hearing everybody talking about a recession and we didn’t have one because it takes a while,” Moelis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum. “It takes a while for 5% interest rates to slow the economy down. I do think the consumer might be out of gas.”

Moelis’s firm has been expanding in recent months as it hired bankers dismissed by other firms during a persistent slump in dealmaking activity.

Moelis said the revival in merger-and-acquisition activity is likely to come largely from the vast sums held by private equity firms, particularly those eyeing opportunities in technology and health-care. Buyout firms are sitting on a record $2.5 trillion in dry powder, though managers have found it hard to do deals in recent months amid heightened central bank activity.

Roughly six years ago, Moelis predicted he would hand the reins of his namesake firm to someone else by the time he turned 65. The seasoned banker surpassed that age last year, though he said he’s not planning to depart his role anytime soon.

“I enjoy everything I do,” Moelis said. “I think I’m still contributing, I’m enjoying it. And 65 doesn’t seem as old as it used to seem.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.