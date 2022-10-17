Mohamed El-Erian Says Getting Harder to Justify Independent Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian says on Twitter that an independent Federal Reserve is critical to the US economy but that it is getting harder to justify that independence after “four big operational errors.”

El-Erian also is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

