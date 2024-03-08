(Bloomberg) -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment hired Citigroup Inc.’s head of gaming and lodging investment banking, Ari Glazer, as chief financial officer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, known for operating the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and the Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas among other assets, said in October that its current CFO, Carol Anderson, doesn’t intend to renew her employment contract, which expires March 31. The firm recently opened Mohegan Inspire, a five-star hotel in South Korea.

Representatives for Mohegan and Citigroup declined to comment.

Glazer joined Citigroup in 2004, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. His departure is the latest move by a senior Citigroup banker to a client. The firm’s head of North American real estate investment banking, Scott Eisen, last year joined Invitation Homes Inc., while Aaron Weiss left in 2021 for Sun Communities Inc.

