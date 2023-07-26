(Bloomberg) -- Moldova asked Russia to significantly reduce staff at its embassy in Chisinau to match the number of its own employees in Moscow, citing what it called repeated attempts to meddle in the nation’s internal affairs and sidetrack its pro-European progress.

“This decision comes as a result of numerous unfriendly actions toward Moldova, which were not related to the diplomatic mandate, as well as attempts to destabilize the internal situation in our country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Russia will need to withdraw a total of 45 diplomats and technical staff from Moldova by August 15 to match Moldova’s 10 diplomats and 15 technical staff in Moscow, according to the ministry.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.