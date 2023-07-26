You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
4h ago
Moldova Asks Russia to Reduce Embassy Staff in Its Capital Chisinau
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Moldova asked Russia to significantly reduce staff at its embassy in Chisinau to match the number of its own employees in Moscow, citing what it called repeated attempts to meddle in the nation’s internal affairs and sidetrack its pro-European progress.
“This decision comes as a result of numerous unfriendly actions toward Moldova, which were not related to the diplomatic mandate, as well as attempts to destabilize the internal situation in our country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
Russia will need to withdraw a total of 45 diplomats and technical staff from Moldova by August 15 to match Moldova’s 10 diplomats and 15 technical staff in Moscow, according to the ministry.
